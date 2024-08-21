Stree 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Dethrones Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter To Become 2nd Highest-Grossing Indian Film Of 2024 In 6 Days

Stree 2 has continued its reign not only at the domestic box office but also overseas, delivering exceptional numbers even on its first regular weekday following an extended holiday weekend. The horror-comedy has shown no signs of slowing down and has now become the second Highest-Grossing Indian Film of 2024 (Worldwide Gross), surpassing Fighter. Read on!

Stree 2’s Domestic Dominance

Let’s first look at the Amar Kaushik-directed film’s India gross collections. In six days, Stree 2 amassed a staggering 269.20 crore in net collections. The film’s gross collections crossed the 300 crore mark, reaching 317.65 crore.

With the upcoming Janmashtami holiday, the second weekend is expected to deliver massive numbers. Stree 2 is undoubtedly the dominant force at the Indian box office.

Stree 2’s Overseas Success

Overseas, Stree 2 has crossed the 50 crore milestone in just six days, showcasing its international appeal. The film, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi, has amassed 55 crore gross and is well on its way to reaching the 75 crore mark in the international market alone.

Stree 2’s Worldwide Triumph

Combining its domestic and international collections, Stree 2 has achieved a remarkable 372.65 crore gross worldwide. This impressive figure has catapulted the film to the second position on the list of highest-grossing Indian films of 2024, dethroning Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter. The latter collected 354.70 crore in nearly 32 days, whereas Stree 2 has surpassed the record in just 6 days.

Highest-Grossing Indian Films of 2024 (Worldwide Gross):

Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crore Stree 2 – 372.65 crore Fighter – 354.70 crore HanuMan – 294.18 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Shaitaan – 216.18 crore Guntur Kaaram – 181.86 crore Crew – 161.2 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore The Goat Life – 160.08 crore

Stree 2 is the second Bollywood film to enter this year’s coveted 300 crore club. While it’s still early to predict its final box office tally, its exceptional performance and sustained popularity suggest a 500 crore total is well within reach. Even a 600 crore total cannot be ruled out if the film maintains momentum.

