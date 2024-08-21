It was an excellent Tuesday for Stree 2 as 26.80 crores came in. This is also on expected lines since the film has been overperforming in a very big way ever since its release, and as a result, even though Tuesday was a working day, at least 25 crores were always on the cards.

In fact, there were talks of Stree 2 hitting 30 crores all over again on Tuesday, but then that was always going to be wishful thinking. Yes, there is the post-holiday effect, which can enhance collections to some extent, but one also needs to take into consideration the fact that huge footfalls had already occurred five days ago, and hence, some sort of slowdown was bound to occur.

To think of it, even this so-called slowdown is mainly relative since the numbers are still better than the first-day collections of Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi). Here, we are talking about the sixth-day numbers of a film that is a blockbuster in the quickest possible time. The film has already netted 269.20 crores; by tomorrow, it will have entered the 300 Crore Club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

