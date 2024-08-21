Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Just 23 Crore Short Of Surpassing Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)’s Lifetime Record; Profit Soars To 348%

After an extended weekend filled with holidays, including Independence Day and Rakshabandhan, Stree 2 continues to deliver outstanding box office numbers on its first regular working day—Tuesday (Day 6). Keep reading to know more!

The horror-comedy shows no signs of slowing down and is on track to cross the 300 crore mark by the end of its extended first week. With the Janmashtami holiday falling on Monday, Stree 2 is expected to maintain its momentum into the second weekend, solidifying its position as a dominant force at the box office.

Stree 2 Day-wise Collections

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer saw a notable surge in collections on its first regular working day, following a strong performance over the extended weekend. The film opened with 9.40 crore on Wednesday (previews), which jumped significantly to 55.40 crore on Thursday—an impressive increase of about 489%. However, as the initial excitement settled, Friday’s collections dipped by approximately 36.3% to 35.30 crore. The weekend brought renewed interest, with Saturday’s earnings rising by 29.3% to 45.70 crore, and Sunday showing a further increase of 27.6% to 58.20 crore.

Following the weekend, collections naturally decreased, with Monday’s figures falling by 34.1% to 38.40 crore, and Tuesday seeing a further drop of 30.4% to 26.80 crore. Despite these weekday declines, the film has maintained robust overall performance, reflecting its continued strong appeal and box office success. The pattern of initial high interest followed by natural dips is typical for major releases, and Stree 2 is poised to hit the 300 crore mark by the end of its extended first week.

Stree 2 Set To Beat Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi)

The film is just 23 crore away from surpassing the lifetime earnings of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) and securing a spot in the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films of 2024 at the Indian box office. The Prabhas-starrer earned 292.26 crore from its Hindi version. Click here to read more

Stree 2’s ROI Surges

Produced on a moderate budget of 60 crores, Stree 2 has already grossed 269.20 crore in India, yielding an impressive return on investment (ROI) of 209.20 crore. This translates to a staggering 348.66% profit, making the sequel a major financial success.

Moving forward, Stree 2 is set to achieve new milestones in the coming days and is projected to earn at least 400 crore at the Indian box office. It will be intriguing to observe the total returns the film generates by the conclusion of its theatrical run.

