Stree 2 is on a rampage mode, and its crazy run isn’t going to stop anytime soon. After hitting the double century during the extended opening weekend, the film surprised everyone by earning almost 40 crores on the first Monday. With such a grip at the Indian box office, this Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has now emerged as the most profitable Hindi film of 2024. Keep reading to know more!

The moment the Stree sequel scored 64.80 crores on the opening day (including paid previews), it was clear that all the predictions and projections would go for a toss due to the craze on the ground level. And that’s exactly what is happening right now. In the first five days, the film earned 242.40 crores net at the Indian box office.

Even though the exact number is not known, reports suggest that Stree 2 is made on a moderate budget of 60 crores. Against this budget, the film has earned 242.40 crores in India. So, if we deduct the cost from the collection, 182.40 crores is what we get as an ROI (return on investment) through the theatrical run. Calculated further, the sequel is enjoying heavy returns of 304%.

With 304% returns, Stree 2 has surpassed Munjya’s 256.66% returns to become the most profitable Hindi film of 2024. For the unversed, Munjya was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crores, and against this cost, it did a business of 108 crores. It yielded an ROI of 78 crores.

From here, Stree 2 will reach new heights in the next few days, and it is expected to earn at least 400 crores at the Indian box office. So, it’ll be interesting to see how much returns the film makes by the time it ends its theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

