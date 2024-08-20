Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine is like a celebration in the cinemas. The movie is garnering a lot of love across the globe, and at the North American box office, it has zoomed past The Lion King’s entire run, becoming the seventeenth highest-grossing film ever in the US. Scroll below for the deets.

The Lion King was released in 2019 and was a remake of the 1994 classic. It was directed by Jon Favreau featuring an ensemble of voice cast – Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Florence Kasumba, Eric André, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph, with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and James Earl Jones. The movie was a huge success at the box office both in the US and globally.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report reveals the Marvel biggie has invaded the All-Time Top 20 at the US box office list after scoring $30 million on its fourth weekend. Deadpool & Wolverine has registered the 13th biggest fourth 3-day weekend ever. It faced a dip of only -44.2% from last weekend for a $546.8 million cume. The movie has beaten multiple big films at the North American box office, including The Lion King’s $543.6 million to get into the top 20 list.

Deadpool & Wolverine has also surpassed Christopher Nolan helmed The Dark Knight’s $535 million domestic haul to become the 17th highest-grossing film in the United States. It is also the 6th biggest comic book movie ever at the North American box office. It might beat The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $574.9 million run by this Sunday.

The Marvel biggie is eyeing a $630-$670 million run in the United States. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool & Wolverine was released on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

