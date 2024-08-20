It is not a secret that the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is wreaking havoc at the box office, and how! On its first Monday today, the movie has already managed to cross 200 crore nationwide. The movie’s plot has the town of Chanderi being haunted by an evil spirit called ‘Sarkata’ (headless). Did you know that the actor who played the paranormal entity stands at a massive 7.7 ft height? Here’s everything that you have to know about him.

Talking about the same, the actor who played Sarkata in Stree 2 is named Sunil Kumar. Hailing from Jammu, he is a professional wrestler and works as a constable in the Jammu and Kashmir Police Force. Standing at 7.7 ft, Sunil is called the ‘Great Khali Of Jammu.’

Sunil Kumar also uses his ring name, ‘The Great Angaar.’ Kumar, who is gaining recognition for playing the antagonist in the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer, is a dutiful constable who works hard to maintain law and order in Jammu and Kashmir. He enjoys playing volleyball and handball and has shared many videos of himself enjoying sports. Sunil Kumar was also a part of the WWE Tryout, which was held in 2019.

The wrestler has also shared pictures on his social media handle with his Stree 2 co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurrana. He furthermore shared a photo with Tamannaah Bhatia, who makes a special appearance in the movie’s song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’. For the uninitiated, Sunil Kumar is also five inches taller than The Great Khali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Jatt (@sunnyjatt_019)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Jatt (@sunnyjatt_019)

Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Sunil Kumar’s casting in the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer was done on the basis of his height and physique. While Kumar’s body was used as Sarkata, the spirit’s face was generated through CGI. With the love that the wrestler has been garnering for the movie, we will look forward to seeing him in more powerful roles in Bollywood.

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking: 2.21 Lakh+ Tickets Already Sold, A Bumper 30 Crores+ Confirmed On Raksha Bandhan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News