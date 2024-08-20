It was a terrific Monday for Stree 2 as a massive 38.40 crores came in. This is one of the best Mondays ever for any film, regardless of language, and the fact that it had the partial holiday of Rakshabandhan also helped the cause. Moreover, the numbers are bigger than even Friday, when 35.30 crores had been accumulated, which pretty much tells the tale.

The film basically took off in the afternoon shows since the morning went into the festivities. While the evening peaked, the night shows weren’t as packed as the four nights before since it was the close of an extended weekend, and the first full working day after long was coming up, too. A large audience has already watched the film ever since its release; otherwise, a score of even 40 crores+ was there for the taking.

Stree 2 will slow down relatively from today until Thursday, though anything over 20 crores on a daily basis would still be very good. At the very least, 50 crores more will comfortably come in by the end of the week, which means the film will enter the 300-crore Club quickly. The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has collected 242.40 crores so far and is already a blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

