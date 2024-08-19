The fever of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 has gripped the entire nation, and the way it is minting moolah, the film is aiming to achieve new heights at the Indian box office. It began its journey by earning over 60 crores on the opening day (including paid previews), and in terms of the biggest solo day collection, the film registered its highest score yesterday. In fact, it was just a few lakhs away from surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

The Stree sequel serves as the fifth film in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. With all the buzz on the ground level, the film started off on a blockbuster note by earning 9.40 crores. On day 1, it earned 55.40 crores. On day 2, the collection saw a dip as it was a regular working day after the Independence Day holiday and raked in 35.30 crores. On day 3, the film saw a big jump and earned 45.70 crores. Again, yesterday, a massive growth was recorded as 58.20 crores came in.

With 58.20 crores yesterday, Stree 2 scored its biggest solo day at the Indian box office and also registered the fourth-biggest Sunday in the history of Hindi cinema. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is in third place with 58.50 crores, thus staying safe from the Stree storm by just 30 lakhs.

Take a look at the top 4 biggest Sundays of Hindi films (collection of only the Hindi version):

Jawan – 71.63 crores Animal – 63.46 crores Pathaan – 58.50 crores Stree 2 – 58.20 crores

Meanwhile, Stree 2 has scored a double century at the Indian box office in just 4 days. The current total stands at 204 crores, and today, considering the partial holiday of Raksha Bandhan, the film will again score big.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

