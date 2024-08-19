After bringing in 35.30 crores on Friday and then 45.70 crores on Saturday (a jump of almost 30%), Stree 2 saw a huge spike in numbers all over again on Sunday by bringing in 58.20 crores. That’s a jump of over 20% again, which is simply tremendous. First and foremost, such kinds of day-on-day jumps have become very rare. Secondly, even when something like this happens, it’s on collections that are typically less than 5 crores on a daily basis. However, moving from the 30s to the 40s and then to the 50s at a rapid pace, and that too when your first full-fledged day was in the 50s, is simply unimaginable.

Stree 2 has now collected 204 crores already, and in the process, it crossed the 200 crores mark. In fact, to accomplish this feat, the film needed some major push and luck to come into the picture. However, it managed to do that by the close of the day, even though that was always going to be really tough. The film is already earning huge and will now keep running very strong for a month or so.

The film had earlier crossed the entire lifetime number of Stree (130 crores) in real quick time, and after entering the 200 Crore Club in 4 days, it would now be pretty close to double that by the time the extended five-day weekend comes to a close today.

Stree 2 is a blockbuster moving to being an all-time blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

