Shraddha Kapoor is currently bringing havoc at the box office, shattering numbers like a wildling on the loose. At the same time, the film opened at a massive 64.80 crore and took the two-day total to 100 crore. It is expected that it has further blown out of proportion at the box office, bringing 50 crore on day 3 as well! And this box office dominance confirms the arrival of Stree 3 sooner than one can expect!

While Stree was released in 2018, and it took 6 years for the next part to arrive, the threequels might arrive sooner with Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana already entering the horror-comedy Universe.

In fact, Stree 2 gives a clear hint with Akshay Kumar’s cameo about the ghost of Stree 3 and how to tackle him. The world created by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik has played with a Chudail in part 1 based upon a folklore that dealt with the chant ‘O Stree Kal Aana.’

The sequel of Stree was based on another folklore about a headless ghost, and the film was titled Sarkate Ka Aatank. Akshay Kumar’s cameo was surprising for the audience, and with the hints of part 3, here are three things you might need to know about the threequel.

Stree 3’s Villain – Akshay Kumar?

There might be a bright chance of Akshay Kumar‘s arrival as the ghost in Stree 3. In fact, the wildest theories suggest that he might be the Sarkata in part 3. Well, we still do not know if that would be a possibility since there was no resolution for Flora Saini’s chudail in part 1 as well! All we were left with was speculations.

A Vampire From Vijaynagar?

Ayushmann Khurrana is working on a horror comedy film, Vampires Of Vijaynagar, that will be helmed by Munjya’s Aditya Sarpotdar. Aditya has already introduced Munjya in the horror comedy Universe, and Stree 2 gives a clear hint about Vampires entering their world, while Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya also makes a cameo. Interestingly, Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik. So currently, two directors are handling 4 worlds in the Horror Comedy Universe – Stree and Bhediya by Kaushik & Munjya and the upcoming Vampire World by Sarpotdar. Imagine when all of them meet!

Who Is Stree? Why Stree?

It has been two seasons and we still not know who is Shraddha Kapoor and more importantly who is Stree in Stree? The first part ended with Shraddha’s braid getting to the focus of the camera hinting there might be some mystery in that braided hair. But even in second part, the mystery remains unsolved and her character has no name as of yet! What a stunning plan for Stree 3 this might be!

Are you excited for Stree 3?

