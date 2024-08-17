Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are painting the town red. A blood red that is calling for a celebration of sorts for Dinesh Vijan’s team as Stree 2 has recovered its entire budget in two days, collecting 100.10 crore and entering the profit zone. Now, on the third day, the film seems to recreate history!

Stree 2 Day 3 Ticket Sales

On the third day of the release, Saturday, the film has sold as many as 5 lakh tickets by 7 pm. During the day, at around 4 pm it was selling 58K tickets per hour. The number came down to 45K tickets per hour from 5 – 6 pm.

This is a remarkable pace for Stree 2, and this film might take a jump on Saturday for the better, matching the collection of the opening day or somewhere near the same range! The 5 lakh ticket sales are a good jump from Friday when 3.2 lakh tickets were sold on BMS!

Stree 2 VS Vedaa VS Khel Khel Mein

During 5 – 6 pm, Stree 2 sold 43K tickets per hour, Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein sold 2700 tickets per hour, and John Abraham’s Vedaa sold 1300 tickets per hour (with BOGO offer). Comparing Stree 2 to these films is now totally unfair, as Shraddha Kapoor’s horror-comedy beasted at the box office, and it is a losing game for both Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein.

About Stree 2

The film expands Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy Universe and is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Stree. The film is based on the folklore of a beheaded man and unfolds the terror in this part of Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank.

