Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has surpassed expectations at the ticket windows. The horror flick, which arrived in theatres on Independence Day, is pacing fast toward the 150 crore club. Scroll below for worldwide updates of day 2.

The sequel of Stree has hit the theatres in a three-way clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham led Vedaa. But there is little to no fear as the Amar Kaushik directorial hit it out of the park from the word go. The surprising footfalls during paid previews hinted that the horror comedy would create a storm at the box office.

Stree 2 Box Office Day 2 Worldwide Collections

On the first day, Stree 2 made a smashing start with 64.80 crores in the kitty. On Friday, it added another 35.30 crores to the box office collections. The overall net stands at 100.10 crores. The gross earnings come to about 118.11 crores.

As per estimates, Stree 2 garnered 15 crores gross from the overseas markets in the first two days. The worldwide collection lands at around 133.11 crores gross.

This is an increase of around 58% compared to global earnings of 84.37 crores gross made on the opening day. Everything looks favorable for this Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer, which will hopefully continue its record-breaking spree in the extended weekend!

Raksha Bandhan holiday to benefit!

The release of the sequel coincided with the Independence Day holiday this Thursday. Apart from the weekend boost, Stree 2 will also enjoy a partial holiday nationwide due to Rakhi festivities on Monday. There couldn’t have been a better scenario for a film enjoying massive buzz, highly positive word-of-mouth, and housefull shows in theatres!

