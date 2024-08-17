Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 has stunned everyone with its unprecedented response in the first 2 days. After scoring above 60 crores opening (including paid previews), the film maintained a stronghold and earned above 30 crores yesterday, thus entering the 100 crore club in no time. With such a run at the Indian box office, the film has already turned out to be a successful affair against its reported budget.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the Stree sequel had a superb buzz on the ground level, and its storm has destroyed Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa. Enjoying a run like a solo release, the horror comedy is on its way to rewrite the history at the Indian box office. In the meantime, it has recovered its moderate budget and is enjoying its profitable run now.

Even though it is not officially confirmed, Stree 2 is reportedly made at 60 crores. Against this budget, the film has already earned 100.10 crores net at the Indian box office. So, it has already earned returns of 40.10 crores. Calculated further, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer is enjoying returns of 66.83% on its second day itself, making it a clean success.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film needs to make 100% returns to be a hit, and Stree 2 will achieve that at 120 crores net collection. So, by the end of the day, the film will emerge as a clean hit.

Meanwhile, by hitting a century on day 2, Stree 2 joined Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, and Tiger 3 to become the fastest Bollywood film to score a century at the Indian box office. The mark of 200 crores is expected to be crossed by tomorrow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

