Shraddha Kapoor is currently the talk of the town with her recent release Stree 2 bombing the box office with heavy duty numbers. However, when we talk about numbers, the actress, nails the number-game in her personal life as well, living life queen size with her 100+ crore net worth.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Family Worth

While Shraddha’s mom, Shivangi Kolhapure’s personal assets are not available in the public domain, the actress’s brother, Siddhant Kapoor, and her father, Shakti Kapoor’s worth, are much discussed.

This family of Kapoors enjoys a net worth of a whopping 163 crore cumulatively. However, it is the queen herself who rules the family’s worth with the maximum contribution of her assets!

Shakti Kapoor’s Net Worth

The actor, who was one of the most iconic supporting actors playing villains and comics in Hindi films, enjoys a net worth of around 36 – 38 crore. He was a part of the reality show Bigg Boss as well. On the work front, the actor is not seen much in films these days.

Siddhanth Kapoor’s Net Worth

Siddhanth made his film debut in Shootout at Wadala after assisting in many Hindi films. However, he was a child artist in David Dhawan‘s Judwaa as well. Siddhanth’s net worth is around 4 crore.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Net Worth

The Stree 2 actress enjoys a net worth of a whopping 123 crore. This is almost 241% higher than her father, Shakti Kapoor’s net worth. While talking about the cumulative assets of the family, Shraddha Kapoor contributes a major chunk of 75% owning the maximum assets.

The family resides in a lavish Sea-facing bungalow in Juhu, which offers a grand view of the Arabian Sea. Kapoors owns an entire floor of the apartment, which is priced at around 30 crore.

Well, definitely, a family that stays together, grows together!

