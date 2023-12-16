Varun Dhawan is finally back to doing what he does best – insane comedies. The no-brainers were the lifelines of the 90s, and most of them were helmed by his father, David Dhawan. Right from Raja Babu to Judwaa and Saajan Chale Sasural to Partner. DD was the best.

And now, VD is reuniting with Daddy No. 1 to churn out a classic comic entertainer that will go on floors in 2024. However, this film might not be the Biwi No. 1 remake David and Varun were planning in 2020.

For the unversed, the father-son duo, after remaking Coolie No. 1 and Judwaa, both of which were David Dhawan films from the 90s, were keen to remake Biwi No. 1 starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen.

However, after Coolie No. 1 was released on OTT and was bashed left, right, and center, Varun Dhawan had second thoughts about remaking the film. In fact, he wanted his father to attempt something else instead of remaking another old classic from his own collection.

Now, if reports are to be believed, then the father-son duo have found the perfect film for Varun Dhawan‘s comic comeback. The actor was well-appreciated in Main Tera Hero, which was directed by David Dhawan.

However, remaking Biwi No.1 might have been a very good idea, and we have proof. The box office collection of all of David Dhawan’s No. 1 films is a testimony to the fact that Biwi No. 1, with the correct flavor and tone, might have generated an unparalleled interest yet again, just like Judwaa did.

Five No. 1 Films

David Dhawan has five films in the No. 1 series – Coolie No. 1, released in 1995; Hero No. 1, released in 1997; Biwi No. 1, released in 1999; Jodi No. 1, released in 2001 and Shaadi No. 1, released in 2005.

Four Hundred Crore Grossers

Four of these films would have been 100 crore grossers if they had been adjusted according to the inflation rates. Going by their original collections, except Shaadi No. 1, all the other four were hits.

Three Super Duper Hits

Out of these five films, Govinda starred in three – Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, and Jodi No. 1. Interestingly, while Hero No. 1 was loosely inspired by Rajesh Khanna‘s classic Bawarchi, Coolie No. 1 was a remake of Tamil film Sinna Mapplai.

Two Remake Ideas

After making remakes for almost all his life, David Dhawan remade and rehashed his film Judwaa as Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan. While the film was successful, it gave him the idea to remake Coolie No. 1 and Biwi No. 1, both starring Varun Dhawan. However, the young superstar was dicey about the Salman Khan starrer’s remake.

One Man Army

Biwi No. 1 was a blockbuster that earned almost 108% profit at the box office. So, the idea might have almost worked if the father-son duo had tried remaking it. Now, as they collaborate on a fresh comedy film, here are the box office numbers of the five No. 1 films, along with their inflation-adjusted numbers.

Coolie No. 1 – 12.6 crore (142 crore) Hero No. 1 – 17.2 crore (167 crore) Biwi No. 1 – 26 crore (189 crore) Jodi No. 1 – 19 crore (116 crore) Shaadi No. 1 – 11 crore (32 crore)

