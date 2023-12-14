Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Once Entered A Strange Battle Of Paychecks Wanting To Know How Much Is YRF Paying Them & Aamir Khan For Their Respective Films

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan – the most powerful Khan trio have been ruling the industry since the time they made their respective debuts. However, while the three stars are now box office kings, the three of them had their share of ups and downs as well.

While it is Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback year in 2023, Aamir Khan seems to have taken a sabbatical and reflected after continuous underwhelming films – Thugs of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is taking chances with films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3.

However, the three actors who now seem settled with their respective stardoms now, once upon a time, were the usual professionals with insecurities and doubts. One such doubt ate Salman Khan when he was adamant about the paycheck YRF was offering his contemporaries SRK and Aamir for their respective films.

It was in the year 2012 when Shah Rukh Khan was gearing up for Jab Tak Hai Jaan with Yash Raj Films, Aamir Khan was in talks for Dhoom 3, and Salman Khan was approached for Ek Tha Tiger. While we have already narrated the tale of how Salman Bhai wanted one rupee more than SRK for the doing the YRF film, what we did not tell you was the amount they were paid for their respective films later.

We did take our time to do a little research before we could confirm that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s paychecks for Ek Tha Tiger and Jab Tak Hai Jaan had a huge pay gap despite the Tiger actor demanding one rupee more than his then-rival SRK.

Salman Khan was paid a basic 15 crore for Ek Tha Tiger and promised 10 percent of the film’s profit. Ek Tha Tiger, against a budget of 75 crore, collected 198 crore. Salman Khan, in total, was paid almost 27 crore for Kabir Khan’s Spy film.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the superstar was paid almost 35 crore, including the profits promised, according to an old report by Glamsham.

Not only Shah Rukh Khan but Salman Khan was keen to know Aamir Khan’s price as well. A report by NDTV quotes, “It seems Salman was keen to see the kind of terms his friend was getting for the action thriller franchise film that also features Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra.”

Interestingly, even Shah Rukh Khan was a bit wary of the amount the three Khans were getting for their respective films. NDTV, via the same source, quoted, “Considering that SRK has long been associated with the Chopras, he can’t afford to let Aamir and Salman get a better deal than him. So he too was signed on for the same terms as Aamir.”

Well, surely SRK’s concerns were dealt with since the fixed prices for Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were less than Shah Rukh Khan’s. Aamir was paid 10 crore basic fee apart from 10% profit for Dhoom 3.

The old times and the classic rivalries were so strange. Today, the three Khans might be having the last laugh together over this silly reported cold war of sorts.

