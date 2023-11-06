Salman Khan is gearing up for Tiger 3, Yash Raj Films’ next offering, paving the way for a large Spy Universe. Recently, there have been reports of Hrithik Roshan joining the film as his character from War, Kabir. Shah Rukh Khan is already featured in the climax sequence as Pathaan. But can you guess how much is the Sultan actor charging for his action extravaganza?

Reports suggest that the Khan superstar has entered a profit-sharing deal with Yash Raj Films, and if the film fares well, he might take a huge chunk home. With almost 60% profit-sharing, the actor reportedly is charging almost close to 100 crore.

If Tiger 3 fares on the same lines as the previous Spy Universe film, Pathaan, then Salman Khan might take home a whopping around. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan took home a meaty chunk of 200+ crore for Pathaan after the film created a riot at the box office with a 500+ crore collection.

Now, if the Sultan actor does take home 200+ crore with Tiger 3, it would be a huge jump from the previous Tiger films. YRF created a spy world with Ek Tha Tiger, which was helmed by Kabir Khan. Salman was initially paid 15 crore for the film, along with a 10% profit sharing. He later jumped 766% higher for the next installment of the Tigerverse.

For Tiger sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the actor reportedly took home a whopping 135 crore. That is around 8.5 times higher than the basic amount charged for Ek Tha Tiger, sans the profit sharing. Reportedly, the superstar also charged around 125 crore for his last film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

However, the film did not earn much profit, and Salman Khan’s profit-sharing deal might have changed the dynamics of this fee structure for sure.

Interestingly, Salman Khan has been charging 100 crore from Yash Raj Films ever since he played a wrestler in Sultan and worked way too hard for the film. However, while he started the 100 crore club for YRF actors, he might be the second to enter the 200 crore club after Shah Rukh Khan, who reportedly took home a whopping 200+ crore as his entire share for Pathaan.

Tiger 3 is releasing on Diwali, November 12. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, along with Hrithik Roshan (rumored) and Shah Rukh Khan in very special roles.

