Everyone’s eyes are set on the biggest clash of 2023 that is scheduled to take place between Prabhas’ Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Both biggies are planned to arrive on 22nd December, and trade experts are predicting some unreal numbers at the worldwide box office. But there’s a twist in the tale, as the latest rumors are suggesting that the clash might not happen. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the upcoming magnum opus starring Prabhas was earlier scheduled to release in September but was postponed due to pending post-production. After that, it was officially announced that the film is arriving on 22nd December, thus putting it in a mega clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated biggie.

Going by the planned dates, both Salaar and Dunki are locking horns this December. However, out of nowhere, rumors are making rounds on the internet stating that the makers of the Prabhas starrer have decided to postpone their film to 2024. While the clear reason is not known, it is said that due to reshoots and pending post-production work, the biggie might not arrive on its December release date.

As of now, the news of postponement is just a rumor, but the silence of makers is putting Salaar in the negative limelight. So, let’s wait till Hombale Films makes an official announcement.

Apart from the pending work, it is also rumored that after the tremendous response to Dunki’s Drop 1, the makers of Salaar want to avoid any kind of competition with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. As SRK is currently in top form with two back-to-back all-time blockbusters at the worldwide box office, his next with Rajkumar Hirani is carrying solid pre-release buzz among the audience. No doubt, anyone would think twice before clashing with his film.

Meanwhile, YRF is distributing Dunki in the overseas market, and as shared by the studio, the film is releasing in overseas on 21st December. It is considered to be a smart move by Shah Rukh Khan and the team. There have been speculations that the film might even release in India on the same date, and as of now, there’s a lot of suspense over it as there’s no mention of the release date on new posters or in the recently released Drop 1.

