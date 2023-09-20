It was a major disappointment for all Prabhas and Prashanth Neel fans when Salaar was officially announced to be postponed. Initially, it was supposed to be released this month, but now, there are speculations about the film getting delayed till next year. Amid these reports, the latest we heard is about the rocking pre-box office business this biggie has done in North America. Keep reading to know more!

Even though the actor has suffered a not-so-good phase post Baahubali 2 with Saaho and Radhe Shyam, the excitement for his next is at its peak, and the main reason behind it is director Prashanth Neel. He is coming from a mammoth blockbuster, KGF Chapter 2, and adding fuel to the fire is a rumour about Yash aka Rocky, doing a cameo in the action entertainer.

As per several reports doing rounds on the internet, the theatrical rights of Salaar have been sold at an impressive price of 36 crores in North America. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli’s tentpole film, RRR, was acquired for 40 crores, so the amount of the Prabhas starrer is definitely huge when compared.

As per Track Tollywood, Salaar will need to do business of $10 million (83.19 crores) at the North American box office to achieve breakeven. Considering all the hype around the film, this amount would be surpassed like a cakewalk, raking in profits for investors.

Meanwhile, a few days back, have confirmed the makers confirmed pushing Salaar’s release date. The new release date, however, is something that they haven’t yet locked.

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), they wrote in an official statement: “We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we’re committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.”

