It’s really unfortunate that Prabhas is yet to find the touch fans were expecting from him post Baahubali franchise. Of course, his recent films have taken a thunderous start at the worldwide box office, but none of his films have managed to emerge as a clear success. As his Adipurush is garnering limelight for all negative reasons, let’s see how his latest release, Radhe Shyam and Saaho fared at ticket windows along with their budget!

Post the blockbuster success of Baahubali, making a film including Prabhas as a leading man isn’t an easy job as the makers need to spend a hefty amount for the budget. Including the latest release, Adipurush, all his recent films had jaw-dropping cost riding on them and it comprised a huge chunk of his salary.

Starting from Adipurush, the film was initially said to have a budget of 500 crores, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever. But after all the backlash over the poor VFX work, the makers reportedly spent more money to get flaws corrected. The final cost is said to be in the range of 600-650 crores and the exact amount isn’t known to anyone. Despite such a budget, the film failed to garner positive reactions, and its worldwide box office stands at 357.80 crores gross.

Coming to Radhe Shyam, the film was released last year and was a huge disaster at the worldwide box office. Prabhas’ star power did help in taking a good start despite a lack of buzz but in the long run, the film suffered due to negative word-of-mouth. It had a reported budget of 300-350 crores and earned just 148 crores gross globally.

Lastly, Saaho, which came after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film had a huge pre-release buzz and it was clearly reflected through an earth-shattering opening. It had a huge budget of 350 crores, and in the lifetime run, the film made 453 crores gross.

