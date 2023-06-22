The unthinkable is happening for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. After being quite good on Monday and Tuesday, the mid budget film saw an upwards trend for it on Wednesday, what with the collections turning out to be the same as Friday and Monday. The film collected 1.08 crores, which is more than Tuesday numbers of 0.99 crore.

The fall in collections of Adipurush means that audience attention is diverting back to the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film is still running in a very limited number of shows but the occupancy is far better. Especially in interiors, the film is continuing to find traction and these are the places where ticket prices are really low. Hence, in real terms, audience footfalls are really good.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke now stands at 71.46 crores and would cross 72.50 crores mark by the close of third week. From here, the journey towards 80 crores lifetime would be quite exciting. The Laxman Utekar-directed film has overperformed in a very big way, and it won’t be surprising if producer Dinesh Vijan now creates a franchise out of this one too. The industry needs such kinds of romcom dramas to be back in vogue as they can be made at a reasonable budget and can promise assured returns.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box-office-related stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Pathaan, The Kerala Story & Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Are The Only Clean Box Office Successes So Far In 2023, Adipurush Is On Its Way To Be A Huge Setback [Bollywood Report Card]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News