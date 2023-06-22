After a splendid start, things are getting worse for Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. It is one of the most expensive films in the history of Indian cinema, and some even claim that it’s ‘the most’ expensive project ever produced in India. Unfortunately, the box office run isn’t supporting such a huge investment and below is all you need to know!

Helmed by Om Raut, the magnum opus is surrounded by a pool of controversies. Apart from the underwhelming VFX, objectionable dialogues, boring screenplay and too much ‘modernisation’ of Ramayana are some of the factors that cause an uproar among the audience. As a result, the film has fallen like nine pins at ticket windows.

As per the latest update, Adipurush has earned 255 crores* nett at the Indian box office, which equals 300.90 crores* gross. In overseas, the film is a major disappointment and has earned just 48 crores gross so far. The overall worldwide total stands at 348.90 crores* gross after 6 days.

Now, as per Track Tollywood’s report, Adipurush needs to earn 600 crores gross to break even. This is highly impossible as the film is expected to end its theatrical run by earning a little above 400 crores. Compared with the current collection of 348.90 crores* gross, the biggie is still 251.10 crores gross away from reaching the breakeven.

Speaking about India, the breakeven for all languages combined is 320 crores and getting to that number seems very difficult.

