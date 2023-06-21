Adipurush is now falling like ninepins at the Indian box office, but still, it has already become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. In the Hindi version alone, the biggie has crossed 100 crores nett and as a result, director Om Raut has seen a hike in Koimoi’s Directors’ Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films (Hindi) in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100 crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200 crore club and so on. For each film in the overseas top 10 grossers, 50 points each are given.

With a recent entry into the 100 crore club by the Hindi version of Adipurush, Om Raut has been credited 100 points in Directors’ Ranking. Raut’s tally stands at 300 points and is placed in 11th position. Despite a tie with Ayan Mukerji and Farhad Samji, Raut has been placed higher because his highest-earning film (Tanhaji) has more collection than both Ayan and Farhad’s highest earners (Brahmastra and Housefull 4, respectively).

As Adipurush has now slowed down badly, Om Raut is expected to finish at the same position in the table. To know more, visit the ‘Directors’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, even Prabhas has seen a hike in Star Ranking and has surpassed John Abraham to grab the 9th spot.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

