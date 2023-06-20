After rising well over the weekend, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has done something remarkable all over again on the 3rd Monday. It has not seen any drop over its 3rd Friday collections (1.08 crores) and has added 1.08 crores more. Though weekend growth had pretty much established its case of seeing a good hold on Monday, one still expected around a 25% drop in numbers at least. However, that has not happened and instead, the numbers have stayed the same as Friday and that too with reduced ticket rates, hence indicating that footfalls are even bigger.

It is clear that audiences are in love with the film, and despite the release of a mammoth Adipurush, they are still giving this rom-com drama its due attention. Yes, for the majority it was the Prabhas led mythological tale that was the first choice over the weekend. However, now that euphoria has settled around that film, it’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which is coming on its own and recalling audiences back to theatres.

This is a very positive sign as now this Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan film will have a good run right till 28th June, post which Satyaprem Ki Katha will arrive. There won’t be any loss of screens and on the contrary, there will be more screens and shows added in the coming weekend since there is no new release. The film has already collected 69.39 crores and will now not just cross the 75 crore mark rather comfortably but also aim for that elusive 80 crore lifetime. Just wait and watch!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

