Directed by Om Raut and featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Adipurush has become one of the highest-grossing films in 2023, but that is nothing to be boast of as the film is on its way to becoming one of the biggest disasters. In the latest development, the mark of 350 crores has been crossed at the worldwide box office.

Ever since the film’s first teaser was unveiled, it’s been surrounded by clouds of negativity. After the release, the intensity has just increased and that has given a major dent in the box office of the biggie. In fact, the film will be wrapping up its theatrical run in the next few days and we’re about to get shocked when the lifetime numbers come in.

Speaking about the latest collection update, Adipurush stands at 260 crores nett at the Indian box office, which equals 306.80 crores gross. In overseas, the film has earned 51 crores gross so far and has turned out to be a big letdown. Combining these numbers, the worldwide total stands at 357.80 crores gross after the opening week’s run.

Meanwhile, Adipurush stirred controversy over dialogues, which has been termed as “tapori”. However, the makers as promised, have now changed the controversial lines in the film. The dialogue in contention was by Bajrang (Hanuman), played by Devdatta Nage during the Lanka Dahan scene. The lines were, “Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki.”

However, the lines have now been changed in the new prints that have come. From “baap”, the words have now been changed to “Lanka”.

