Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, stands completely rejected by the audience at the Indian box office. Yes, it’s really shocking considering the way the biggie opened and within a week, the verdict is out. The theatrical run will be soon wrapped and we’re heading towards one of the biggest disasters in the history of Indian cinema. Let’s see how much the film earned on its day 7!

Helmed by Om Raut, the magnum based on the Indian epic Ramayana is facing extreme negativity on social media, and even the audience feedback is mostly unfavourable. Even though the makers have changed the dialogues amid a lot of backlashes, it’s too late for the damage control.

As per early trends flowing in, Adipurush is heading towards closure of its theatrical as it just made 5 crores* on its day 7, i.e. Thursday. It’s a nightmare for the makers and now, the film stands at a total of 260 crores nett at the Indian box office (all languages). Today onwards, the biggie will witness a huge number of shows getting slashed all across the country.

Reaching the 300 crore club is now out of sight for Adipurush and its theatrical run would end up much below that mark. One could say that the Prabhas starrer will be practically out of almost all theatres after the end of the second week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

