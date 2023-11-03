2023 has turned out to be really special for Rajinikanth. The superstar, after delivering dull performers, smashed it out of the park with Jailer. Now, he has two exciting projects lined up, and one of them is with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which has the working title ‘Thalaivar 171’. It’s going to be a blast for sure, and the latest we heard about it is about Thalaiva’s historic salary. Keep reading to know more!

Rajini wasn’t having the best of his run, as after 2018’s 2.0, he failed to deliver a hit of his standards. Be it Petta, Darbar, or Annaatthe, none of the biggies managed to shine. But things changed completely this year as Nelson’s Jailer gave him a much-needed blockbuster. The film did historic business at the worldwide box office and is currently the second biggest hit globally for the Kollywood industry.

Coming fresh from the success of Jailer, Rajinikanth is back in the limelight, and all eyes are set on his upcoming films. As of now, his two films have been announced, and everyone is excited about his collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Currently titled Thalaivar 171, the film marks the first film together of Loki and Rajini.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is on cloud nine after the super success of Leo, and Loki coming with Rajinikanth has led to crazy speculations about the future of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). Now, one can only imagine the hype it is carrying on the ground level. Amid this excitement of movie lovers, one wild rumor came in, and it’s related to Rajini’s salary.

For every film, we see crazy figures of Rajinikanth fees breaking the internet, but this time, it’s next level. If rumor is to be believed, the superstar is charging 260-280 crores for Thalaivar 171. Before finalizing this salary amount, it is said that Rajini was offered distribution rights for a particular region, but he denied it.

If the rumor is true, then Rajinikanth has created history as this amount reportedly makes him the highest-paid actor in Asia. Interestingly, this is not the first time Rajini has topped the Asian list, as he has done this earlier by surpassing the remuneration of Jackie Chan.

For the unversed, Thalaivar 171 is being produced by Sun Pictures, which also produced Rajinikanth’s Jailer. After the blockbuster success of the Nelson directorial, Kalanithi Maran (owner of Sun Pictures) gifted a BMW X7 and a profit-sharing cheque to Rajini.

