Shah Rukh Khan‘s next, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, dropped a teaser on the superstar’s birthday, which was called Dunki Drop 1. The teaser received mixed reactions, as some liked it and some didn’t. People clearly disapproved of SRK’s young look with too much VFX, making him look very different.

Now, while the team must have been digesting this underwhelming response where people on social media even called it a blend of Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal due to the bad VFX and Punjab to Canada migration, they have another reason to sulk on.

The internet has now found an embarrassing glitch in the Dunki teaser. While Shah Rukh Khan makes his entry in the video with full dhol beats in the background doing Bhangra along with a lot of boys and girls, surprisingly, a man appears and disappears in the teaser in a jiffy.

We thought that it might have been a human error and you might catch this mistake only when you watch the video in slow-motion. However, the mistake is clearly visible in the normal speed as well, and you don’t need to have an eagle eye to spot this one! It was just that everyone was too engrossed with Shah Rukh Khan and his birthday gift that they spotted the mistake only later.

While the video has started gaining attention and shares on social media, it was shared by a Twitter account darling rebel. Netizens even commented about how big this mistake was and trolled Red Chillies for such an embarrassing glitch. A user commented, “Avatar level VFX.” Another comment read, “By the way, Nice teaser editing, bro.” Some fans even commented how the trailer is still better than Prabhas’ Adipurush. A user reacted, “You should feel ashamed.”

Better than adhi……. , you guys should feel ashamed 😂 pic.twitter.com/L86dY9eaX4 — Maverick (@Real_hassan6) November 3, 2023

Another Shah Rukh Khan fan replied, “Finally Prabhas fans found something troll……By watching the teaser more carefully than the Srkians themselves……..good going dar-lings.”

For the unversed, Dunki is releasing on December 22 and is clashing at the box office with Prabhas’ Salaar. The glitch that is going viral has triggered a fan war between SRK fans and Prabhas fans!

Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and others.

You can watch this glitch here.

