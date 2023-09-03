Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is once again returning to theatres this month with his latest release Jawan and his fans are waiting with bated breath. As the trailer of the film was recently unveiled, the superstar has now revealed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s reaction to it. Scroll down to know

After Atlee Kumar’s film releases this Friday, King Khan will be working with Hirani in Dunki, which is scheduled to hit the big screens in December. The film was also announced earlier this year. Scroll down to know more.

As Jawan is all release to be released in theatres this week, superstar Shah Rukh Khan conducted an AMA session on Twitter, wherein he answered all the questions posed by netizens. A Twitter user asked SRK, “Raju sir ka kya reaction mila Jawan Trailer dekh ker? #AskSRK.” To which King Khan replied, “Raju sir loved it!! First one to send me a message and I have shown him parts of the film too and he really likes it. He has been very supportive. #Jawan.”

Take a look at it below:

Raju sir loved it!! First one to send me a message and I have shown him parts of the film too and he really likes it. He has been very supportive. #Jawan https://t.co/dPVR8HI9l0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan also shed light on more details about the film in another tweet. He said, “#Jawan is a mix of mass and international class in terms of action. With some really cool Background music! #Jawan.”

Jawan trailer launch was held at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai just one week before its release. The movie will grace the silver screen in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions. In a captivating moment at the Dubai event, King Khan dazzled the audience with a captivating performance, sharing the stage with a talented dance troupe, all set to the film’s song “Zinda Banda.” He tantalizingly hinted that Jawan would offer audiences a unique experience, with him showcasing a remarkable “6 to 7 getups.”

Directed by Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan starrer will also see Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathy, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Priyamani, and more in important roles. Moreover, the film will feature special cameo appearances by none other than Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and Thalapathy Vijay, adding an extra layer of star power to this eagerly anticipated cinematic offering.

