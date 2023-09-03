Shah Rukh Khan is speeding towards the release date of his next action biggie Jawan and with the film release coming close, he conducted another fan interaction with his famous Ask SRK session. However, he turned sassy yet irked with another question regarding the corporate booking myths around his film and SRK had the classiest on-your-face reply.,

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s last release, Pathaan, was put under scanner for corporate and bulk bookings with questions being raised on the authenticity of the film’s 500+ Crore Box Office collection in India.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, in a new #AskSRK session, a Twitter (now X) user asked the actor,”#Jawan ka Kitna Booking Cooperate hai aur Kitna real? #AskSRK” The constant scrutiny around the Box Office numbers probably irked SRK as he replied, “Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar. Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life. #Jawan”

Netizens came out in Shah Rukh Khan’s defense and called the film already a blockbuster. As SRK busted the corporate booking myth, his fans started a meme fest over this question, making it a funny thread. Have a look at it here.

Narendra Modi’s parody account said, “Corporate booking nahi hai re. this is love of SRK fans.” However, he presented a ticket to prove that the data is actually true.

Corporate booking nahi hai re ❤️ this is love of SRK fans . pic.twitter.com/nEJaIidWPx — Narendra Modi (Parody) (@NarendramodiPa) September 3, 2023

Another user commented, “Maza nahi aya, thoda dilli wala banke aiso ko reply dia karo.” A fan wrote, “Srk believe in positivity and Jawan is already a blockbuster.” Another comment read, “HATERS WILL HATE BUT LOVE IS MORE THAN THAT”

The reactions were followed by hilarious memes. Have a look at them here:

Yaqeen kr bhai corporate booking hai😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6eI7XaRM2i — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) September 3, 2023

Jawan, helmed by Atlee, features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. The film, is gearing up for a September 7 release. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Deepika Padukone in a special role. Advance booking for the film has been creating an uproar in India as well as overseas.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Badshah Seemingly Takes A Dig At Yo Yo Honey Singh As He Responds To Raftaar’s “Kiska Comeback Nahi Ho Raha?”, Netizens React “Baap Agar Vapus Aaya Toh Kahin Ke Nahi Rahenge”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News