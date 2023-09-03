It seems like the Madia Mundeer members are taking digs at each other. We aren’t saying it, but netizens are after checking a video featuring Raftaar & Badshah talking about an artist who hasn’t been able to make a comeback yet. According to fans, the ‘Kala Chashma’ singer and the ‘Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai’ seemingly made fun of the ‘Desi Kalakaar’ singer in the now-viral clip.

For those who don’t know, owing to personal issues, Honey Singh took a break from music and, in 2022, announced his comeback with his album Honey 3.0. On the current matter, scroll down to know what the singers had to say and how netizens reacted to it.

In the Hip Hop India clip – shared to Instagram by Viral Bhayani with the text “Raftaar & Badshah disses Honey Singh again?, we hear Raftaar asking Badshah, “Bata do na kiska comeback nahi ho raha (Tell us who isn’t able to make a comeback)?” After a quick bolt of laughter, the ‘Garmi’ singer did not take names but replied with a sarcastic joke.

Badshah said, “Banda bolta hai sarkar chor hai. Police pakar ke le jata hai usko. Woh bolta hai mujhe kyu pakra. Toh woh bolta hai tune bola sarkar chor hai. Woh bolta hai lekin maine toh bataya nahi kaunsi sarkar chor hai. Jisko yeh feel ho raha hai, usko yeh feel ho raha hai (A man says the government is a thief. Cops arrest him. When arrested, the man asks the police about his crime, to which he is told that he disrespected the government. To it, he replied that he didn’t take any name. The one who is feeling called out will know).”

Check out their dig at Yo Yo Honey Singh here:

Reacting to the video, one netizen wrote, “Blue eyes >>> badshah and raftar whole career.”

Another added, “Raftar uska to comeback nhi horha pehle apni entry hi sahi se karle. Badshah. Bakwas lyrics”

A third wrote, “Raftaar nd badbaash bai dil se uttar gaye app yeh krke i am not big fan of honey singh but respect hoti e bro for your fellow singers nd app krte e nai ho ..”

One more added, “Time time ki baat hai bro!!”

Another commented, “Bache Hain… BAAP Agar Vapus Aaya Toh Kahin Ke Nahi Rahenge 😝”

Another netizen added, “Tum dono ka career tabhi bana jab Honey ne break liya…Kuchh na sahi to senior ki izzat hi kar lo. Wo comeback na bhi kare tab bhi uska music kayi generations tak chalega, tumhari tarah paise dekar followers nahi kharidta wo. Tum dono ye badtameezi karke khud pani jagah dikha rahe ho.”

Prior to starting solo careers, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Raftaar and Badshah were part of a band called Madia Mundeer. After delivering tracks like Gabru, Glassi, Get Up Jawani, and other songs, the members drifted apart and spoke about each other from time to time. The group, which had their last performance in 2012, reportedly split as Raftaar and Badshah felt overshadowed by Honey Singh.

Do you think Raftaar and Badshah’s comments were directed towards Yo Yo Honey Singh? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comments.

