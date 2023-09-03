The world knows that it was a dream debut for Hrithik Roshan & Kareena Kapoor (Khan) as they were cast together in Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai by Rakesh Roshan. Until one day, Kareena walked out of the sets, leaving everyone shocked. Later she told in many of her interviews that she felt she would be overshadowed as it is Hrithik’s launch vehicle. Later, Ameesha Patel replaced Kareena in the film, and the rest, as they say, is a history.

But what if we tell you that this history is a little tweak and misses an important detail which recently was spilled out by our very own Gadar 2’s Sakeena who made her dream debut as Sonia in Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai instead of Kareena?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan shot together for a few scenes and did a photoshoot for the film together which still exists on the internet, thanks to the various fan clubs of Bebo & Duggu! Now in an interesting twist Ameesha Patel reveals some facts about the film, which were in the dark till date and none knew about it except for the Roshans and Ameesha of course.

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Gadar 2 actress revealed that Kareena Kapoor never walked out of Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. In fact she was shown the way after a few days’ shoot. She said, “Actually she didn’t back out. Mr Rakesh Roshan, from what he told me was that, he asked her to leave the film because they had differences. In fact Pinky Aunty, Rakesh uncle’s wife and Hrithik’s mom, said we were shocked. The set was ready and how will you find a Sonia in three days?”

Ameesha continued, “Crores of rupees on that set and you know they’ll have to be dismantled. What we do with the film and it was Hrithik’s debut and everyone was really stressed.” However, later obviously, they found the perfect choice for Sonia in Patel, whom Rakesh Roshan had seen dancing at a Sangeet while she was kid.

Coming back to Bebo, though Ameesha claims that she was shown the way out of the film, there’s still a scene where she was retained in a long shot. In fact, Kareena herself revealed that scene during one of her interviews on a famous chat show! Even after Kareena Kapoor Khan left the film, she and Hrithik Roshan displayed a crackling chemistry in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. They even starred together in Yaadein and Main Prem Ki Deewanui Hoon.

In a very old interview with Filmfare, Kareena Kapoor mentioned the reason behind not doing Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. The diva said, “The film was made for Hrithik. His dad spent five hours on every frame and close-up of his, whereas not even five seconds were spent on Ameesha.”

Being the sassy Bebo she was then, the actress even tried taking a dig at Ameesha and said, “There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags on her face. She just doesn’t look beautiful, but every shot of his was a dream. If I were in the film, I would have definitely got a better deal, but I still feel that the attention would have been divided between us. So, I’m glad I didn’t do the film.”

For the unversed, Ameesha Patel got a dream debut with Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai once Kareena Kapoor Khan was replaced. On the other hand, Kareena made her debut with another star kid, Abhishek Bachchan with JP Dutta’s Refugee which was a box office dud.

