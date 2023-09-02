Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 9 (Early Trends): Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa’s latest flick, a sequel to the 2019 film started off on a positive note at the box office. Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer got a heads-up from the cine-goers and critics alike.

The film stands out as a significant achievement in contemporary Bollywood, offering renewed hope to mid-budget producers who have been hesitant due to the pandemic. This success demonstrates that audiences are eager to invest in the theatrical experience.

While Dream Girl 2 follows the footsteps of its highly successful predecessor, it’s crucial to recognize the changed post-pandemic landscape. Additionally, Ayushmann Khurrana returned to the big screen after a prolonged period of subdued theatrical releases since the pandemic’s onset.

As per the early trends flowing in, Ayushmann Khurrana continued to shine with an impressive earnings range of Rs 5.50-6.50 crores on day 9. This significant boost further solidifies the comedy-drama directed by Raaj Shaandilya, with an overall collection that’s expected to settle between Rs 77.02-78.02 crores*. After a strong start of Rs 4.70 crores* in its initial eight days, “Dream Girl 2” not only sustains its momentum but also retains its position as a box office favourite.

For the unversed, Ayushmann Khurrana plays Karam, a young man from a small town who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura in the comedy-drama directed by Raaj Shaandilya. Life is determined to overlook him despite the fact that he falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya Panday). By chance, Karam transforms into Pooja, further complicating his already hectic life.

