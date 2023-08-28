Fuelling their relationship rumours, actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, were once again spotted at Mumbai airport.

The new rumoured couple of the B-town seems to be going for another vacation together as they were papped at the airport’s departure area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video shared by a paparazzi, Ananya was seen in a white tank top, she paired it with olive green cargo pants and white sneakers. She completed the look with big transparent aviators, a bracelet and a neck chain. With a no-makeup look, she let her hair down, and was carrying a tote bag.

On the other hand, Aditya looked dapper in a chequered green and blue shirt. He paired it with grey pants and white sneakers. He completed the look with a black round sunglasses and a backpack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

In July, Ananya and Aditya were spotted in a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal, having an engrossed happy conversation with each other. They were also spotted together taking a stroll on the streets of Spain, where Aditya was seen hugging Ananya from behind, while they were enjoying the picturesque view. They had also attended a rock concert there.

On the work front, Ananya has Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cyber crime thriller. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, and web-series ‘Call Me Bae’.

Aditya was last seen as Shaan Sengupta in the crime thriller series ‘The Night Manager Part 2’. He also has Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro … In Dino’ in the pipeline.

Must Read: Jawan Trailer Exclusive Review: Shah Rukh Khan Gifts Bollywood Its Massiest Promo In Years & It Might Shatter The Internet Today; Fans, Ready Ah?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News