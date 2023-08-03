Ever since Ananya Panday appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7, her love life has been the talk of the town. It all began when KJo teased her and asked ‘what’s brewing’ between her and Aditya Roy Kapur that got her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda ‘ooo’. Since then all eyes have been on them and they have even been referred to as the rumoured and newest lovebirds of the B-Town. Later what added fuel to the fire was when their romantic photos from their Ibiza vacation. Now Papa Chunky Pandey has reacted to the rumours.

A few weeks back, Aditya and Ananya’s lovey-dovey photos surfaced on the web and it saw them having a gala time on the streets. It was only a few days back when Aditya reacted to the same and said he needed a break.

In a latest interview, actor and Ananya Panday’s father, Chunky Pandey was asked about the actress’ dating rumours reacting to which he indirectly debunked the same. When he asked told Bollywood Bubble, “Nahi nahi… wo toh hone wala hai. (no no, this is bound to happen.) They say na you live by the soul you die by the soul. We are in the glamour profession ye sab hone wala hai (and all this will happen). Collateral damage hone wala hai. You can’t prevent it.”

Later when asked who does Ananya Panday looks better onscreen, he refrained from taking Aditya Roy Kapur’s name and said, “I think right from Tiger Shroff starting off, even with Karthik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh. They were superb so she has always complimented the heroes and it’s been a great journey for her. She’s lucky.”

Before Chunky Pandey, Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavna too had reacted to her dating rumours and stated that she’s single.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 and later in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

