Shah Rukh Khan is a king. It may be from fate, or his hard work or through blessings of his late parents, but he is here to rule. He was destined to rule and rightly so. The actor rules millions of hearts, has been one of the highest paid actors of the world, has a global recognition, his name is a brand and he manifested all when he sang ‘Bus Itna Sa Khwaab Hai’ in Yes Boss. However, do you know that the actor was heartbroken when he was told that he would never become an actor?

During one of his interviews, SRK once revealed that he was told by actor Mehmood’s son Macky Ali that his looks are so bad that despite him being a great actor and dancer, he will never be able to make it to films. Shah Rukh was a theatre artist then, and he was heartbroken listening to this.

In an interaction with Priety Zinta in one of her shows, Shah Rukh Khan recalled, “Mehmood sahab, wo hamare bahit close the, Bangalore mein rehte the wo to hum unke neighbours the. To unke ladke the Macky. Unlog ke paas pehli baar video camera tha to unhone mujhe shoot kiya aur mera dil tod diya. Main theatre karta tha. To meri photo unhone li aur phir meri mummy ko kaha ki bahut accha acting karta hai ye aur naachta bhi accha hai. Sab kuch theek hai iska lekin dikhta bahut kharab hai to ye Hindi filmo mein kabhi hero nahi banega.”

The video clip was shared by a fan club of SRK on Instagram, _srkvibe2.0_motivation where the actor confessed that he was heartbroken when actor Macky Ali told his mother that he will never make it as an actor. However, It was later that his mother instilled the confidence in him to rule this world and how. He narrated, “My mother who thought I was the most beautiful child in the world, she was heartbroken. Aur wo Hyderabadi thi, unhone kaha arre, mitti paro uspe, koi farak nahi padta. Tummma bahut khoobsoorat hai. Bilkul fikar nahi karo. Tum bahut accha actor banega. And then unfortunately my mom and dad both are not alive to see me become a film actor. I think my parents have make sure ki main zindagi mein jahan bhi jaaun, jidhar bhi jaaun, log khush hote hain mujhko milkar, aur mujhe bahut khushi milti hai.:

What SRK reveals next will give you major KGF‘s iconic dialogue, Kya chahiye tere ko….duniya’ vibes. King Khan revealed, “But I…thoda sa pompous lagta hai, but I tell everyone, I am the great Indian dream, and I think it’s only because of my parents…” In fact the whole story gives a major KGF vibe with Sultan, living to achieve the dream his mother saw for him…to rule this world and become the richest man!

Even fans were emotional after they saw the clip and had endearing reactions. A user wrote, “A queen has raised a king.” Another comment read, “‘I am from Shahrukh Khan’s country’ is trump card for us when we go abroad.” A third comment said, “Dil jeetne aaya tha..duniya jeet liya king ne..” Another comment read, “The great Indian dream!”

