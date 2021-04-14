Preity Zinta is one of the prominent actresses of Bollywood during the 2000s. She is well-known for publicly speaking her mind and consequently has sparked the occasional controversy. Did you know she was the recipient of the Godfrey Phillips National Bravery Award for not retracting in court her earlier statements during the Bharat Shah case? Read on.

During the case hearing, Zinta had revealed that she received threatening calls from the underworld while she was shooting for the film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. While several celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Gupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, producer-director Rakesh Roshan and others retracted their earlier statements, the actress stuck to her statement.

As per Rediff.com, Preity Zinta at the sessions court hearing in Mumbai revealed that she received a call from a man who said, “Main bhai ka aadmi Razak bol raha hoon aur mujhe 50 lakh chahiye.” Her statement was recorded in-camera with only defence lawyers allowed to be present in the court along with the accused, Bharat Shah and Nazim Rizvi.

Preity Zinta also revealed that she was not threatened to sign Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, and the producer Nazim Rizvi paid her remuneration of Rs 25 lakh in instalments. Reportedly, when she received threatening calls from the underworld, she approached Rizvi. She said, “I was very scared and upset and confided in Nazim Rizvi, the producer of the film. He told me not to worry and that everything would be all right. He gave me his cell phone number and told me to call him if I have any further problem.”

Later when police intercepted telephonic conversations between underworld don Chhota Shakeel and four persons connected with the film industry. The accused were film financier Bharat Shah, producer Nasim Rizvi, his assistant Abdul Rahim Allah Baksh and Dubai-based jeweller Mohammed Shamshuddin.

