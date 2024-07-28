Riteish Deshmukh is all set to host the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 5. The superstar is taking over the responsibilities as the host relieving ex-host and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar who became the identity of the show over the years. The Vaastav director has been hosting the show since season 1, but decided to take a break this year!

Mahesh Manjrekar’s Fee For Bigg Boss Marathi

The filmmaker charged 25 lakh per episode to host the third season of the reality show. He reportedly earned 3.5 crore for the last season. This might be very less when compared to the fee of superstar Salman Khan.

In fact, even Anil Kapoor charged 2 crore per episode for Bigg Boss OTT 3. But it is a considerable amount keeping in mind the regional viewership of the show. Mahesh Manjrekar, this year, has taken a break to focus on his upcoming projects. Meanwhile, the audience is excited to see Riteish Deshmukh take over the duties of Bigg Boss Marathi 5’s host.

Riteish Deshmukh’s Fee 133% Higher?

The Housefull actor charges 6 – 7 crore per film. This is probably the reason it is expected that he will charge the same amount to host the Marathi version of the popular celeb reality show. The reported amount might be true, considering all the actors charge as much as the price they are paid per film for hosting the reality show. If this is taken into account, then Riteish Deshmukh’s paycheck will be 133% higher than the OG host Mahesh Manjrekar!

Riteish Deshmukh Charging 40 Lakh Per Episode?

However, some other reports suggest that the Pill actor is getting paid 40 lakh per episode for Bigg Boss Marathi 5. This would make his fee around 5.6 crore if the show runs for almost 14 weeks, like the last season.

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 will air on Colors Marathi and stream exclusively on Jio Cinema.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Ex-Host Akshay Kumar’s Fee Was 328% Higher Than Rohit Shetty’s Current Paycheck [After A Hike] – Here’s How Much OG Khiladi Earned!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News