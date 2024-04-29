Juna Furniture Box Office Day 3: Mahesh Manjrekar's Marathi Film Opens With Average Weekend Collections

Directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, Juna Furniture opened in theatres on April 26, 2024. While the film has sparked conversations about parent-child relationships, its critical reception hasn’t necessarily translated into a box office boom. Read further to know Juna Furniture’s opening weekend box office collection.

Marathi film Juna Furniture features a multi-generational cast of Marathi cinema veterans. The story revolves around the Pathak family, with Mahesh Manjrekar himself starring as Govind Pathak, alongside his wife Medha Manjrekar as Suhas. Veteran actors like Upendra Limaye, Sachin Khedekar, and Shreyas Talpade (special appearance) round out the ensemble cast.

Critics’ responses to Juna Furniture have been mixed. Some reviewers have praised the film’s exploration of familial bonds and the struggles faced by the elderly. One review highlights the “witty and situational humour” despite the serious theme. However, others have found the plot predictable and the emotional manipulation a bit heavy-handed. Early audience reactions on social media seem divided.

Juna Furniture has collected a moderate 2.19 crore in its opening weekend. While the film saw a promising rise from Friday’s 0.4 crore to Saturday’s 0.77 crore, a bare minimum jump on Sunday (1.09 crore) suggests a potential slowdown in audience growth. This opening is decent but doesn’t necessarily translate to praiseworthy status. The 25.22% Marathi occupancy on Sunday offers a glimpse into the film’s reach within its target audience.

There are some early signs of promise. The jump from Friday to Saturday indicates some positive word-of-mouth. Manjrekar’s experience as a director and the ensemble cast might be attracting initial viewers. However, the Sunday drop suggests the film might lack broad appeal or repeat viewing potential. It’s still too early to predict the film’s overall performance. The coming weekdays will be crucial. A sustained hold or even a slight increase could indicate a positive audience reception.

Juna Furniture has the potential to find a niche audience, but its commercial success remains to be seen. With a moderate opening and mixed initial reactions, the Marathi film faces an uphill battle for commercial success. Whether it can find its footing and resonate with a wider audience will depend on word-of-mouth buzz, critical reception, and its performance during weekdays.

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 18: Despite 175% Jump Over The Weekend Akshay Kumar Fails To Breakeven With Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News