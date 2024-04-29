Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 3: Vishal's Actioner Roars Into Tamil Box Office Top 5; Beats Siren

Vishal’s action flick Rathnam has done decent business at the domestic box office. Directed by Hari, the film has garnered strong buzz and impressive early results, potentially signalling a turning point for the Tamil film industry (Kollywood) in 2024. Read further to learn about Rathnam’s opening weekend collections.

This year, the South Indian film scene has witnessed a friendly competition, with Telugu and Malayalam films like HanuMan and Manjummel Boys leading the pack in box office dominance. Kannada and Tamil films, on the other hand, haven’t quite reached the same heights. However, Rathnam might be the change Kollywood has been waiting for.

Rathnam opened strongly on Day 1 with 2.45 crore net, primarily driven by the Tamil version (1.75 crore). However, the film witnessed a slight drop on Day 2, collecting 2.15 crore net. Day 3 estimates suggest a minor increase to 2.25 crore net. By the completion of its opening weekend, the movie has clawed its way into the top ranks of Tamil films at the box office. With an estimated 6.85 crore net collection over its opening weekend, Rathnam not only surpasses the record set by Siren, starring Jayam Ravi & Keerthy Suresh, (5.65 crore), but also secures the coveted fifth spot among the highest-grossing Tamil opening weekends of 2024.

Here are the top 5 Opening Weekend Collections of Tamil films in 2024:

Captain Miller: 23.90 crore Lal Salaam: 9.90 crore Ayalaan: 13.90 crore Rathnam: 6.85 crore Siren: 5.65 crore

Rathnam has established itself as a force to be reckoned with, leaving behind previous records and carving its own path. The film’s strong performance, particularly in Vishal’s home state of Tamil Nadu, is a testament to the actor’s continued popularity and the audience’s desire for action-packed entertainment.

While Rathnam’s early success is certainly commendable, the true test lies ahead. Positive reviews can significantly boost viewership and propel the film further up the charts. However, upcoming releases might pose a challenge. Rathnam needs to maintain screen presence and audience interest amidst new contenders. If audiences enjoy the film and spread positive word-of-mouth, it can create a snowball effect, leading to higher ticket sales.

Rathnam has roared into theatres, making a powerful opening statement and exceeding expectations. However, the box office race is far from over.

Can Rathnam maintain its momentum and solidify its position amongst the top Tamil blockbusters of 2024? While the answer remains to be seen, the film’s success is a promising sign for the future of Kollywood.

