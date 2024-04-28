There has been an interim battle between the South Indian industries this year, with Telugu and Malayalam films performing very well at the box office and Kannada and Tamil films lagging a bit behind. But it seems like good things might eventually come in Kollywood as well with Rathnam’s release.

Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 2

Vishal’s film earned almost 2 crore on the second day of its release. It registered an opening of around 2.3 crore on day 1, with almost 80 lakh coming from the Telugu version and the rest from the Tamil version. In two days, the film has earned a decent 4.30 crore at the box office.

Expected Growth On Sunday

While Rathnam witnessed a negligible drop on the 1st Saturday, the film is expected to grow on the first Sunday, according to the early trends of occupancy reports. It might replace Jayam Ravi‘s Siren and enter the list of the top 5 Tamil weekend openers of 2024 as well.

Will Eye Siren Weekend

Rathnam will push Jayam Ravi & Keerthy Suresh’s Siren to number 5 in the list of highest-earning weekends for Tamil films in 2024. Jayam Ravi starrer has collected 5.65 crore in the first weekend whereas Vishal’s action film is already close to Siren’s figure in two days itself.

Here are the top 5 Tamil Weekend Collections of 2024.

Captain Miller: 23.90 crore Lal Salaam: 9.90 crore Ayalaan: 13.90 crore Siren: 5.65 crore Rathnam: 4.30 crore (in 2 days)

Rathnam is a Tamil action film directed by Hari and his third collaboration with Vishal. The film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Yogi Babu & Murali Sharma.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

