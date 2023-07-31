It’s been years since Celina Jaitly has left the industry and been focusing on her family. However, the actress was once one of the most desirable women because of her looks, figure, and vigour. However, a few months back, a Pakistani self-proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu had made some derogatory claims against her, making her quite furious.

Umair Sandhu had accused Celina of sleeping with both the father, Feroz Khan and son Fardeen Khan to get into the industry. Following that, Celina had slammed the critic and lashed out at him on Twitter. Now, it seems the actress has taken the case to a higher level as she sought help from the Ministry of External Affairs. Scroll ahead to read further.

Celina Jaitly had featured in many Bollywood projects, including Apna Sapna Money Money, No Entry and others. But her debut project was Janasheen back in 2013, which was backed by Feroz Khan and featured Fardeen Khan. Claiming that she had slept with both of them, Umair Sandhu had tweeted, “Celina Jaitley is the only actress in Bollywood who slept with both father ( Feroz Khan ) and son ( Fardeen Khan ) many times.”

After that, Celina had schooled the critic quite a lot on Twitter and had revealed that she would take legal action. Now, on Sunday, Celina made another tweet regarding the case and declared in detail, “A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan named @UmairSandu took to Twitter to make viral untrue horrific claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with both my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen, in addition he made claims targeting me and my family’s safety and security even in Austria. My response to his harassment and fake claims from Pakistan went viral and garnered support from millions of Twitterati including Pakistani nationals who were appalled at his behaviour.”

“The perpetrator changes his location on social media consistently but was hiding in Pakistan, as a result there of legal recourse was not possible for me and he continued to assault my character and modesty from across the border. I thereby took the matter to the National Commission Of Women in India. @NCWIndia took cognizance of my complaint and wrote a letter addressed to the respected Joint Secretary (PAI Division), Ministry of External Affairs @MEAIndia for initiating necessary action in the matter. The Commission has received a positive response from the MEA communicated via letter. The Ministry views the incident with utmost seriousness and has raised the matter with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi seeking an immediate investigation and action of the incident,” her Tweet further stated.

A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan named @UmairSandu took to Twitter to make viral untrue horrific claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with both my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen , in addition… pic.twitter.com/xAtxdE8Jzb — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) July 30, 2023

It sure was not just a fight for herself or taking an open assault on her character. It was about her family, her fans and most importantly, her Godfather and mentor, Feroz Khan. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know.

