From past some time, Krrish has been in the news for its 4th installment. Earlier this year, the actor confirmed Krrish 4 while previously exciting details about the film made headlines. While fans have been eagerly waiting for Hrithik Roshan to return as the Indian superhero, recently, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has hinted at the possible delay of the fourth instalment. Before the film goes on the floors, the filmmaker recently expressed his concerns while revealing that they have a ‘small budget’ for Krrish 4 as compared to Hollywood films.

Now looks like, Sr. Roshan seems to have taken some notes from the box office failures of big-budget films like Adipurush before he begins filming the fourth installment. Scroll down for details.

Rakesh Roshan told India Today, “What is happening is that the audience is still not coming back to the theatres, so that is a big question mark for me. Krrish is going to be a big film. The world has become smaller and kids today are used to seeing Hollywood superhero films that are made on budgets of like 500-600 million dollars. Meanwhile, we have a small budget of Rs 200-300 crore in comparison.”

Adding, “How to give that look to the film? I can, of course, decide to have 4 action sequences instead of 10, but that action has to match up with the quality. The VFX quality needs to be good. We are seeing how the budget and production costs can all be maintained. Big films that are released these days are not doing so well.”

Earlier giving an update on Krrish 4, Hrithik Roshan had said to a portal that we all should come together to send some prayers as everything is set for Krrish 4, however the makers we are stuck on one little technicality. The actor was hopeful that they will overcome the problem by year’s end. Later confirming the same, he had said, Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline and will happen real soon.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News