Govinda often grabs headlines owing to personal and professional reasons. The actor, who was earlier in the news for his family feud with nephew Krushna Abhishek, is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Reportedly, the actor took to social media to react to the recently-erupted violence in Gurugram district, adjacent to Delhi. Soon after his alleged Tweet created controversy, it got deleted. Now the actor claims that he never wrote the controversial Tweet as his account has been tracked.

While reacting to Nuh violence, the actor’s alleged Tweet read, “What have we come down to? Shame on the people who call themselves Hindus and do such things. Aman aur shanti banaye. Hum democracy hai, autocracy nahi.” However, the tweet has been removed from the platform.

Now reacted to this now-deleted Tweet, Govinda has posted a video asking his fans to not attribute the Tweet to him. “Hi this is Govinda! Please do not attribute the Haryana’s tweet to me as I have not posted it, somebody has hacked by account. All the people of Haryana who are my friends and fans, I want to say that my Twitter account has been hacked by someone. I haven’t even been using Twitter for many years. My team has confirmed that they have not tweeted anything. They don’t even post anything without asking me. I will complain about this matter in cybercrime.”

He captioned the video, “Just got a call from @mumbaigirl14 about a Tweet. I would like say that my Twitter account has been Hacked so please do not attribute the Haryana tweet to me.I have not posted it.”

For the unversed, Nuh Violence began after a mob tried to stop Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelted stones at them while setting their cars on fire.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Govinda’s now-deleted Tweet? Do let us know!

