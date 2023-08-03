After quite a few flops, Akshay Kumar fans have been waiting with bated breath and anticipation for his upcoming film OMG 2, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and others apart from him in pivotal roles. The trailer is out now, and the netizens have been reacting to the same. Mostly the trailer has received a positive response from the audience, but there are a few people who have been comparing the movie with Jawan and Gadar 2.

Akshay donning Mahadev’s character is something no one has seen before. And there’s a huge expectation from OMG 2 after OMG’s massive success. For the unversed, the movie will release on August 11 in the theatres.

A few hours back, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and shared the link to OMG 2’s trailer along with a caption in Hindi, “Shuru karo swagat ki taiyari, 11 August ko aa rahe hai damrudhari.” As soon as the video hit the internet, his fans and social media users started to drop their reactions on his platform.

Here’s the tweet:

One wrote, “Ngl this looks so good. All Akshay looks as Mahadev are . Story looks captivating. And scenes like – “Shiv ke pass” is cherry on top.”

Ngl this looks so good. All Akshay looks as Mahadev are 🔥. Story looks captivating. And scenes like – “Shiv ke pass” is cherry on top. — Avi (@its_avi5) August 3, 2023

Another one lauded Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer and wrote, “Chaa gye guru ji Another Independence Week Blockbuster for Akshay kumar loading…Goosebumps already from the trailer itself.”

Chaa gye guru ji😍🔥🔥👌💥💥💥 Another Independence Week Blockbuster for Akshay kumar loading…Goosebumps already from the trailer itself — Akkiipedia (@akkiipedia) August 3, 2023

One even compared OMG 2 with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and commented on Taran Adarsh’s tweet, “Better than vfx wala Jawan.”

However, not everyone is happy with the trailer. There are a few people who slammed Akki’s movie and lauded Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. One such fan wrote, “I pray for the great succes of @gadar2official and great disappointment for @akshaykumar. He is the ultimate hypocrete & selfish people who takes all the advantages of ruling class by sidelining his moral & ethics.”

I pray for the great succes of @gadar2official and great disappointment for @akshaykumar . He is the ultimate hypocrete & selfish people who takes all the advantages of ruling class by sidelining his moral & ethics. — Prantik (@Prantik33396137) August 3, 2023

Another one penned, “It looks impressive, but Gadar 2 will beat it up. If there is no hustles in Gadar2, then only OmG will do miracle.”

It looks impressive, but Gadar 2 will beat it up. If there is no hustles in Gadar2, then only OmG will do miracle — AK (@aay1910) August 3, 2023

Well, are you excited about Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2? Let us know your reactions about the trailer.

