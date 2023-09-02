Sunny Deol has been on a rampage for the past 22 days with his film Gadar 2 Box Office. The sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which played on the nostalgic emotions of a blockbuster film, is still not refusing to slow down. On the 22nd day, the film collected 5.2 crores, which is an unbelievable number.

As the Gadar sequel inches towards the 500 crore club at the Hindi Box Office, it is making some new records and shattering the old ones. The recent record to be broken is the highest collection on the 22nd day itself, and Sunny Deol’s film stands at number 2.

To claim the spot, Gadar 2 overtook Baahubali 2, RRR and other biggies. However, you must be wondering if Gadar 2 is at number with 5.2 crore, who is claiming the top spot then? Well, it is none other than Rocky Bhai. Kannada superstar Yash’s film KGF 2 is still the film with the highest collection on the 22nd day as it earned 6.3 crore on the 22nd day of its release.

However, Gadar 2 faced a major clash with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2, which were later joined by Ayushmann Khurrana & Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2. Despite this, the film managed to earn a steady 5.2 crore on Friday, September 1.

With the buzz of the film still stong, Gadar 2 has entered in the 4th week and it seems like it will bring in better numbers than 5.2 crore for the 5th Saturday and Sunday as well.

Coming back to the films that claim the top 10 spots for the highest collection at the Box Office on the 22nd day of release. Check out the list here.

1. KGF2 Hindi – 6.3 Crore

2. Gadar2 – 5.2 Crore

3. Baahubali 2 (Hindi) – 4.15 Crore

4. Pathaan/ Uri: The Surgical Strike – 3.5 Crore

5. RRR (Hindi) – 3 Crore

6 Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 2.75 Crore

7. Drishyam 2 – 2.62 Crore

8. Kabir Singh – 2.54 Crore

9. Padmaavat – 2.5 Crore

10. 3Idiots – 2.49 Crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

