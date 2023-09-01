It was a good third week for OMG 2 as collections stayed over the 1 crore mark right through the weekdays with good spike coming on Wednesday and Thursday owing to Rakshabandhan partial holidays.

Even though this one is an ‘adults-only’ film and it’s the family audiences that primarily venture out during the festive season, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s film still saw good to very good footfalls coming in at the centres where it was playing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In fact Thursday collections were good as well with 1.75 crores* coming in, and that’s positive trending since now the film is assured of collections in the upwards of 1 crore today as well. Saturday and Sunday will as it see good momentum coming in all over and that will take the overall score past the 145 crores mark. From Monday onwards the collections will come down to lakhs but by then the job would have been done.

The film is aiming for a lifetime of over 150 crores and that will now comfortably come in since the current collections stand at 142 crores*. This one is a big success for all involved with the film and one now looks forward to the making of OMG 3 which, rest assured, would not be restricted to ‘adults only’ audiences.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Gadar 2 Box Office Day 21: Sunny Deol’s Film Has A Tremendous Third Week, All Set To Cross The 500 Crore Club This Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News