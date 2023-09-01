Good days are here again for Ayushmann Khurrana. His Dream Girl 2 has taken one of the best starts ever in his career and even after the entire first week, the collections find themselves right amongst the top. In fact post pandemic even though he had a flurry of flops, just before corona arrived he had delivered a mild success in the form of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan.

That film had a lifetime of 60.78 crores and now Dream Girl 2 has surpassed that entirely in a matter of just seven days.

This is how the Top-5 first week collections of Ayushmann Khurrana starrers look like:

Bala – 72.24 crores Dream Girl – 72.20 crores Dream Girl 2 – 67 crores Badhaai Ho – 66.40 crores Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan – 44.84 crores

As can be seen, whenever he has opened well at the box office, his films have ended up scoring a 100 crores success. This has been the case with Bala, Dream Girl and Badhaai Ho, and now it has to be seen where does Dream Girl 2 head for. Rest assured, if not for Jawan arriving this Thursday, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directed mass comedy has a real chance to aim for that 100 Crore Club entry. However for now it would be very challenging.

That said, the film would eventually emerge as his fourth highest grosser ever for sure, as it will cross the entire lifetime of his next film in line, Andhadhun (74.49 crores) inside the second weekend itself. The film is a good success and once it crosses the 80 crores mark, it would be tagged as a bonafide hit.

