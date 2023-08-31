Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 21 (Early Trends): The Anil Sharma film starring Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol is one of the highest-grossing films from Bollywood in 2023. Akshay Kumar starrer is also ringing the ticket counter ever since it was released earlier this month.

Both films made the most out of the partial holiday on Wednesday owing to Raksha Bandhan. Read on to know how much they likely collected at the ticket counters today.

Early indicators reveal that both OMG 2 and Gadar 2 are effectively luring audiences to theatres, even in the face of competition from Dream Girl 2 at the box office. Both films are resolutely holding their positions in the ongoing box office contest. In the context of the film led by Sunny Deol, its momentum remains consistent, amassing an approximate sum of Rs 7-7.40 crore* on its 21st day. These fresh statistics propel the film’s overall earnings to a range of Rs 481.35-481.75 crore*. To provide context for those unfamiliar with the numbers, the film had accumulated about Rs 474.35 crore up until the previous day, which marked the culmination of the 20th day.

In the midst of these events, Akshay Kumar‘s OMG 2 finds itself deeply entrenched in a spirited battle against the formidable contenders Dream Girl 2 and Gadar 2. As per credible reports, the film has successfully accumulated an estimated Rs 1.40-1.70 crore* on its 21st day of release. With these latest calculations, the cumulative earnings of the movie have ascended to a range of Rs 141.82.-142.12 crore*. To provide context, it’s worth noting that the film had purportedly garnered around Rs 140.42 crores* until the previous day, marking the culmination of the 20th day.

Amidst one of the most significant box office clashes witnessed in the history of Bollywood, both films have astoundingly emerged victorious. As we gaze into the upcoming month, the cinematic arena braces itself for yet another riveting showdown with the impending debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan,” set to grace theatres on September 7th.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

