There was very good growth for Dream Girl 2 on Wednesday, the festive occasion of Rakshabandhan. From 5.87 crores that it had collected on Tuesday, the collections moved all the way up to 7.50 crores on Wednesday, which is quite good. Family audiences did line up for the film, especially at the multiplexes, and that helped it get into that 7 crores range. Actually anything above 6.50 crores would have been good but then to go over that 7 mark has an altogether different charm to it.

The film will do quite well today as well since there is a partial holiday of Rakshabandhan in some parts of the country. That will ensure a number in the 6 crores range and no one associated with the film will mind that at all. To have each of the weekdays bring in over 5 crores on a daily basis is good enough since that means that the collections haven’t fallen below the 50% mark (compared to Friday collections of 10.69 crores) and that would be quite good actually.

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey starrer has now accumulated 59.50 crores and as you read this, 60 crores milestone has been crossed. Today the film should go past the 65 crores mark and then there is an open week ahead, albeit of 6 days since Jawan arrives on Thursday, 7th September. A lifetime in excess of 85 crores is a given for this Raaj Shaandilyaa and Ekta Kapoor film and now it has to be seen that how much further to that does it go in its lifetime run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

